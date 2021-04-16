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BREAKING: J&J VACCINE HALTED
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212 views • April 16, 2021
BREAKING: J&J VACCINE HALTED
In a shocking admission, the CDC and the WHO called for a “pause” in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout this week after at least 7 reported cases of deadly blood clot cases have been reported in recently vaccinated women. Del pleads with ACIP to keep the unapproved vaccine permanently out of people’s bodies, and reminds us why we shouldn’t trust a drug company with one of the worst safety track records in history.
#CDC #WHO #JohnsonJohnson #ACIP #Lawsuits #BloodClots #VaccineSafety #VaccineReactions #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 15, 2021
In a shocking admission, the CDC and the WHO called for a “pause” in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout this week after at least 7 reported cases of deadly blood clot cases have been reported in recently vaccinated women. Del pleads with ACIP to keep the unapproved vaccine permanently out of people’s bodies, and reminds us why we shouldn’t trust a drug company with one of the worst safety track records in history.
#CDC #WHO #JohnsonJohnson #ACIP #Lawsuits #BloodClots #VaccineSafety #VaccineReactions #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 15, 2021
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