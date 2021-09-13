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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 10) Bearer Labor Bonds + Insurance Fraud = Global Genocide - Justice Anna Webinar
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11 views • September 13, 2021
What is the Bearer Bond? The short version. Pope's most favorite bearer bonding is your blood Money, your labor hours, your energy of the course of your life time. And that's what you need to buy back if you want to be free from the criminals bonding slavery. The problem that they used our gold to do it and it's outlawed since 1926. So, we can choose our freedom our life buy buying the bond using lawful money, and the criminals got to keep the gold. Usually, The bearer bond is gold back commodity. They insured non existing persons who will born in the future, and they bit on that using the stock market. AIG insurance is the biggest criminal among all insurance scandal, this fraud running since for centuries. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/ Article: https://www.obelievers.com/lets-make-this-very-clear-we-choose-life-attention-of-the-high-courts-required-justice-anna-von-reitz/
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