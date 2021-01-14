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ELIZABETH NEUMANN "WE ARE AT THE DOORSTEP OF ANOTHER 9/11" | PRE-PROGRAMMING EXPOSED BY WHITNEY WEBB
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100 views • January 14, 2021
Swamp Creature Elizabeth Neumann Is Exposed by Whitney Webb for Pre-Programming Americans That a New 9/11 Is on the Way, Obviously This Will Be Another Mo$$ad Operation From the "Greatest Ally" and Scumbag Traitors Embedded in the American Body Politic Which They Will Blame on the Latest Boogeyman (White Supremacists) and Then Introduce a New Tyrannical Patriot Act.
Full Video here / Credit to Wardo Rants (Use a VPN) ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/W7odGgeNTT34/
[Sub to Wardo Rants] Install Opera Browser - Settings - Advanced - Features - Enable VPN
Full Video here / Credit to Wardo Rants (Use a VPN) ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/W7odGgeNTT34/
[Sub to Wardo Rants] Install Opera Browser - Settings - Advanced - Features - Enable VPN
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