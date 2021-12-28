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NEW DOCUMENTARY ON THE PCR TEST DECEPTION IS BANNED ON YOUTUBE - SHARE THIS FILM WITH SKEPTICS
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97 views • December 28, 2021
From HealthImpactNews, December 8th, 2021: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/healthimpactnews/
Film producer Rai Gbrym does a very good job of exposing the fraud behind the PCR test, and he has excellent interviews with people like Dr. Stephan Lanka from Germany, and Dr. Malcolm Kendrick from the U.K.
https://truthinplainsight.com/new-documentary-on-the-pcr-test-deception/
🍀🍀🍀
Dr. Fuellmich - Is the German Dr. Drosten (inventor of covid-19 PCR test) an impostor, fraud? (ENG)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hdr29jrGNgMz/
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KARY MULLIS - A COMPILATION #PCR-TEST-NOT-A-TEST
https://bitchute.com/video/rLKPQwl6nK77/
Kary Mullis, inventor of PCR TEST-NOT-A-TEST
https://bitchute.com/video/LsD3GfigvsJX/
KARY MULLIS (PCR METHOD INVENTOR) FAUCI SHOULDN'T BE IN THE POSITION THAT HE IS IN!
https://bitchute.com/video/IQJ2fTPvlI9D/
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The History Of Science - Dr. Stefan Lanka (MUST-WATCH)
https://bitchute.com/video/L8TUdS79uufE/
The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene and the results of the 2nd control experiment
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G7Gjf15qjxdj/
DR STEFAN LANKA'S LATEST CONTROL EXPERIMENTS ON THE CYTOPATHIC EFFECT REFUTE VIRUSES
https://bitchute.com/video/cRT95DpkQece/
Debunking virology with Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefano Scoglio
https://bitchute.com/video/OZbFLy14EtvP/
Project Immanuel (critically examines and scrutinizes all fundamental publications on sars-cov-2)
https://bitchute.com/video/9pbsKaSjlfy2/
🍀🍀🍀
HIV CAUSES AIDS' MYTH:
Dr. Papadopulos: HIV was never proven to exist:
https://bitchute.com/video/MVabU0seKNMH/
DR. WILLNER INJECTS HIMSELF WITH HIV ON TV:
https://bitchute.com/video/Yo5o98vppwIN/
Deconstructing The AIDS Myth - Gary Null docu:
https://bitchute.com/video/2Q83yDG115oC/
House of Numbers - the HIV/AIDS story:
https://bitchute.com/video/lohmnsGaLy2X/
🍀🍀🍀
ROCKEFELLERS AND THE CORRUPTION OF THE MEDICAL PROFESSION. 🤑 A BROKEN SYSTEM BY DESIGN.
https://bitchute.com/video/okUftjUP8ANS/
ROCKEFELLER 🤑 ALLOPATHIC MEDICINE SYSTEM (NEAR TOTALLY CORRUPT, GREEDY, IGNORANT; SELF SERVING)
https://bitchute.com/video/VqazrM0RwYVx/
Film producer Rai Gbrym does a very good job of exposing the fraud behind the PCR test, and he has excellent interviews with people like Dr. Stephan Lanka from Germany, and Dr. Malcolm Kendrick from the U.K.
https://truthinplainsight.com/new-documentary-on-the-pcr-test-deception/
🍀🍀🍀
Dr. Fuellmich - Is the German Dr. Drosten (inventor of covid-19 PCR test) an impostor, fraud? (ENG)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hdr29jrGNgMz/
🍀🍀🍀
KARY MULLIS - A COMPILATION #PCR-TEST-NOT-A-TEST
https://bitchute.com/video/rLKPQwl6nK77/
Kary Mullis, inventor of PCR TEST-NOT-A-TEST
https://bitchute.com/video/LsD3GfigvsJX/
KARY MULLIS (PCR METHOD INVENTOR) FAUCI SHOULDN'T BE IN THE POSITION THAT HE IS IN!
https://bitchute.com/video/IQJ2fTPvlI9D/
🍀🍀🍀
The History Of Science - Dr. Stefan Lanka (MUST-WATCH)
https://bitchute.com/video/L8TUdS79uufE/
The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene and the results of the 2nd control experiment
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G7Gjf15qjxdj/
DR STEFAN LANKA'S LATEST CONTROL EXPERIMENTS ON THE CYTOPATHIC EFFECT REFUTE VIRUSES
https://bitchute.com/video/cRT95DpkQece/
Debunking virology with Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefano Scoglio
https://bitchute.com/video/OZbFLy14EtvP/
Project Immanuel (critically examines and scrutinizes all fundamental publications on sars-cov-2)
https://bitchute.com/video/9pbsKaSjlfy2/
🍀🍀🍀
HIV CAUSES AIDS' MYTH:
Dr. Papadopulos: HIV was never proven to exist:
https://bitchute.com/video/MVabU0seKNMH/
DR. WILLNER INJECTS HIMSELF WITH HIV ON TV:
https://bitchute.com/video/Yo5o98vppwIN/
Deconstructing The AIDS Myth - Gary Null docu:
https://bitchute.com/video/2Q83yDG115oC/
House of Numbers - the HIV/AIDS story:
https://bitchute.com/video/lohmnsGaLy2X/
🍀🍀🍀
ROCKEFELLERS AND THE CORRUPTION OF THE MEDICAL PROFESSION. 🤑 A BROKEN SYSTEM BY DESIGN.
https://bitchute.com/video/okUftjUP8ANS/
ROCKEFELLER 🤑 ALLOPATHIC MEDICINE SYSTEM (NEAR TOTALLY CORRUPT, GREEDY, IGNORANT; SELF SERVING)
https://bitchute.com/video/VqazrM0RwYVx/
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