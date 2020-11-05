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Archbishop Viganò - We Must Pray NOW to Defeat Enemy
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100 views • November 05, 2020
Archbishop Viganò: America is in midst of ‘Colossal Electoral Fraud,’ ‘Do Not Think the Children of Darkness Act with Honesty – We Must Pray NOW to Defeat Enemy
Carlo Maria Viganò is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 19 October 2011 to 12 April 2016.
Archbishop Viganò previously warned Catholics on the historic spiritual importance of this 2020 election on the future of this country and this planet.
-President Trump is standing up against the demonic forces of the deep state and the New World Order.
On Wednesday morning Archbishop Viganò published a letter addressing people of faith.
Vigano called on good men and women to pray NOW to defeat the enemies of God.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/archbishop-vigano-america-midst-colossal-electoral-fraud-not-think-children-darkness-act-honesty-must-pray-now-defeat-enemy/
Carlo Maria Viganò is an archbishop of the Catholic Church who served as the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from 19 October 2011 to 12 April 2016.
Archbishop Viganò previously warned Catholics on the historic spiritual importance of this 2020 election on the future of this country and this planet.
-President Trump is standing up against the demonic forces of the deep state and the New World Order.
On Wednesday morning Archbishop Viganò published a letter addressing people of faith.
Vigano called on good men and women to pray NOW to defeat the enemies of God.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/archbishop-vigano-america-midst-colossal-electoral-fraud-not-think-children-darkness-act-honesty-must-pray-now-defeat-enemy/
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