Can You Boost Your Immune System? With Dr. Joseph Mercola

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In a recent interview Dr. Fauci revealed that he takes multiple vitamin supplements to help boost his immune system and fend off disease. Dr. Joseph Mercola joins today's Liberty Report to explain how we might be able to also provide our bodies with additional protections against diseases with such vitamins and natural immune boosters.
Here is Dr. Mercola's "Stop Covid" website: https://www.stopcovidcold.com/