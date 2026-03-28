US Empire's Collapse: From Invincible Superpower to Paper Tiger

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- Article argues American dominance narrative has collapsed, citing failures in Ukraine and Middle East conflicts.
- Author claims U.S. imperial strategy relies on destabilization, resource extraction, and installing compliant governments abroad.
- Military power portrayed as weakening, with assets vulnerable to asymmetric warfare from rivals like Iran.
- Invasion of Iran unfeasible due to population size, terrain, and unsustainable economic and logistical demands.
- Conclusion predicts irreversible U.S. decline, emerging multipolar world, weakening dollar dominance, and shifting global alliances.
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