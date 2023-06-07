Create New Account
Tom Renz | Best of The Tom Renz Show Replay: Fighting True Anti-Semitism at the Source
Thomas Renz
Published 18 hours ago

When I heard the #Reawaken tour was being accused of anti-simitism the first thing that came to my mind was the biggest anti-semite I know, Yuval Noah Harari. I called up my good friend Clay Clark and asked him to send me over his highlight reel of #Harari speaking in multiple interviews on how much he loves #Hitler and how he wishes Hitler had more technology so he could have completed his mission. That’s right, I’m not making this up. Our buddies at the World Economic Forum say these things on camera, in front of large audiences, they speak at prestigious universities, like Harvard, and praise Hitler, yet no one in the media seems to be concerned in the slightest. #WEF #AntiSemitism #ReAwakenTour #Racism #Globalists #TheBestOf #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants

www.TomRenz.com
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
