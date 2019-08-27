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Man Shot for Pot in California as FOX News Talks About “Shooting Up With Marijuana”
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388 views • August 27, 2019
Do you think the US govt isn’t training to go to war against its citizens? Look at what AG Barr did at Ruby Ridge and yes, Waco. Look at what just happened in California where pot is legal for medical & recreational use, where the state just signed a bill to control excessive force by police, a man is killed w/o repercussions for the cop as GOPAC President says on FOX people are “shooting up with marijuana”.
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