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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Cause & Effect, Where Does Disease Come From? Medical Missionary Work In The Time Of Crises - WUP 92
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8737 views • December 01, 2021
In Episode 92 we discuss how mislead the world is with all the narratives that are being pushed through the propaganda machine, and how everybody is purposefully being confused. We look at what the possible causes of disease can be and how we can use this knowledge to do medical missionary work in this time of crisis.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Sport Deaths
https://ifunny.co/video/last-updated-on-1-november-2021-i-1430-spvgg-bayreuth-JABMNvM49
https://exxpress.at/bereits-30-schicksale-dramatische-serie-von-herzproblemen-bei-sportlern/
https://www.foxnews.com/health/fauci-changing-definition-fully-vaccinated
Tucker Carlson Today - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - 11/15/21
reedr6 YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/sXbuoaXbJSU
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/australasia/australia-new-world-order-conspiracies-b1917082.html
https://nihrecord.nih.gov/2016/05/06/gates-visits-nih-global-health-meeting
https://www.christiancentury.org/article/2009-11/pope-names-nih-head-vatican-science-academy
Freddie Sayers investigates Austria's lockdown of the unvaccinated
UnHerd YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/y9io1MZz_7E
Report from Tru News on Gibraltar 🇬🇮
Real Media YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/jFYampKFvg8
Is Martial Law What's Coming Next ?
Unmasking the Truth YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XUxMUxOyQGo
https://consumer.healthday.com/mental-health-information-25/behavior-health-news-56/the-nocebo-effect-if-you-think-you-ll-get-sick-you-will-667557.html#:~:text=It's%20called%20the%20%22placebo%20effect,ve%20been%20told%20about%20them
https://www.freemason.com/masonic-contributions-science-medicine/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/who-had-their-finger-on-the-magic-of-life-antoine-bechamp-or-louis-pasteur
https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Viral-Misconceptions-by-Jeff-Green-Transcription.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lymphatic_system
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/11/181129142428.htm
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200520151253.htm
https://www.123rf.com/photo_65543683_normal-red-blood-cells-under-the-microscope.html
https://www.thoughtco.com/capillary-anatomy-373239
https://www.grepmed.com/images/1374/autoagglutination-microscopy-clinical-blood-smear
https://livebloodonline.com/red-blood-cells-overlapping-tightly-curved-coin-roll-appearance-indicative-digestive-imbalance-intestinal-stress-due-enzyme-deficiencies-inappropriate-diet/
Quotes:
Counsels on Health, p. 506.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+506.1&;suggestion=0
Testimony Treasures, vol. 2, p. 526.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=2TT+526.1&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Health, p. 514.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+514.1&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Health, p. 533 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+533&;suggestion=0
Counsels for the Church, p. 48.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CCh+48.3&;suggestion=0
Mind, Character, and Personality, vol. 2, p. 681.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=2MCP+681.1&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Diet and Foods, p. 301.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CD+301.3&;suggestion=0
Homeward Bound, p. 98.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HB+98.6&;suggestion=0
Our Father Cares, p. 130.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=OFC+130.7&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 7 (1891-1892), Ms 9, 1891 Par.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=7LtMs%2C+Ms+9%2C+1891&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 8 (1893), Ms 40, 1893
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=8LtMs%2C+Ms+40&;suggestion=0
Evangelism, p. 265.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Ev+265.4&;suggestion=0
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Sport Deaths
https://ifunny.co/video/last-updated-on-1-november-2021-i-1430-spvgg-bayreuth-JABMNvM49
https://exxpress.at/bereits-30-schicksale-dramatische-serie-von-herzproblemen-bei-sportlern/
https://www.foxnews.com/health/fauci-changing-definition-fully-vaccinated
Tucker Carlson Today - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - 11/15/21
reedr6 YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/sXbuoaXbJSU
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/australasia/australia-new-world-order-conspiracies-b1917082.html
https://nihrecord.nih.gov/2016/05/06/gates-visits-nih-global-health-meeting
https://www.christiancentury.org/article/2009-11/pope-names-nih-head-vatican-science-academy
Freddie Sayers investigates Austria's lockdown of the unvaccinated
UnHerd YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/y9io1MZz_7E
Report from Tru News on Gibraltar 🇬🇮
Real Media YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/jFYampKFvg8
Is Martial Law What's Coming Next ?
Unmasking the Truth YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XUxMUxOyQGo
https://consumer.healthday.com/mental-health-information-25/behavior-health-news-56/the-nocebo-effect-if-you-think-you-ll-get-sick-you-will-667557.html#:~:text=It's%20called%20the%20%22placebo%20effect,ve%20been%20told%20about%20them
https://www.freemason.com/masonic-contributions-science-medicine/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/who-had-their-finger-on-the-magic-of-life-antoine-bechamp-or-louis-pasteur
https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Viral-Misconceptions-by-Jeff-Green-Transcription.pdf
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lymphatic_system
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/11/181129142428.htm
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200520151253.htm
https://www.123rf.com/photo_65543683_normal-red-blood-cells-under-the-microscope.html
https://www.thoughtco.com/capillary-anatomy-373239
https://www.grepmed.com/images/1374/autoagglutination-microscopy-clinical-blood-smear
https://livebloodonline.com/red-blood-cells-overlapping-tightly-curved-coin-roll-appearance-indicative-digestive-imbalance-intestinal-stress-due-enzyme-deficiencies-inappropriate-diet/
Quotes:
Counsels on Health, p. 506.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+506.1&;suggestion=0
Testimony Treasures, vol. 2, p. 526.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=2TT+526.1&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Health, p. 514.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+514.1&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Health, p. 533 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CH+533&;suggestion=0
Counsels for the Church, p. 48.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CCh+48.3&;suggestion=0
Mind, Character, and Personality, vol. 2, p. 681.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=2MCP+681.1&;suggestion=0
Counsels on Diet and Foods, p. 301.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=CD+301.3&;suggestion=0
Homeward Bound, p. 98.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HB+98.6&;suggestion=0
Our Father Cares, p. 130.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=OFC+130.7&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 7 (1891-1892), Ms 9, 1891 Par.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=7LtMs%2C+Ms+9%2C+1891&;suggestion=0
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 8 (1893), Ms 40, 1893
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=8LtMs%2C+Ms+40&;suggestion=0
Evangelism, p. 265.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=Ev+265.4&;suggestion=0
Keywords
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