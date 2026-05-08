Fall on the Lord or Be Ground into Powder: Luke 20:17-18

My typical FriYAY newsletter is still going out later today, but I really felt led to share this now! The algorithms are just going to have to get over it.

This is obviously a very brief, superficial overview, but this is of critical import. I just came across it yesterday, realizing that YET ANOTHER song has been brought to my attention that is clearly apostate.

And thus, I repent. Again.

In other news, apparently the Pentagon is now starting to release the “UFO files.” See my previous video with a picture from my Geneva Bible.

Yep.

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