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ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! - 4 HZ, 7.83 HZ Schumann Resonance VaXXed Blood VS UNvaXXed Blood DARPA & HAARP - Dr. Ana Mihalcea - Investigating Crimes Against Humanity
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
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752 views • August 12, 2023

Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee to present new evidence forming part of her ongoing investigation into transhumanism, including findings in dental anaesthetics, insulin, and the possibility that those who did not receive the COVID injections being unable to be mind controlled through a bombshell frequency finding.

There is so much disinformation out there from doctors and scientists regarding our findings of nanotechnology in the blood, medications, and food.

It ranges anywhere from people claiming these are holograms indicating the spiritual and emotional blocks of people, because filaments have been seen for 30 years - those individuals are completely uninformed about the fact that geoengineering spraying of nanotechnological Morgellons fibers has been going on for over three decades. Their theory falls apart immediately.

I was seeing some comments that talked about prominent physicians who continue to dismiss dark-field microscopy as “illegitimate”. These doctors literally do not know what they are talking about. This is not their field of specialty and how can a scientific tool be illegitimate? I heard that one such doctor recommend to evaluate dental anesthetics with brightfield microscopy only. You will see nothing, because what we are looking for is too small and you cannot capture the light emission of self assembled quantum dot like structures.

Look up the uses of this form of microscopy in the literature - it can see extremely small organisms NOT VISIBLE IN THE LIGHT MICROSCOPE - Dark-Field Microscopy

Specifically for nanomaterials and quantum dot visualization, dark-field microscopy is used, or it must be an electron microscope. Once it has self assembled, you can see it with dark-field microscope.

Keywords
haarpdarpatranshumanismusurpationschumann resonancehydrogeldark field microscopymaria zeeedr ana mihalcea4 hz783 hzself assembling nano structureshuman transformation into cyborg
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