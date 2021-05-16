Parents outraged after students encouraged to ‘question LGBTQ identity’ [16.05.2021]

Parents at a South Australian school are outraged after students were encouraged to “question their gender identity” at a casual clothes day at school, according to The Advertiser’s Caleb Bond.The Australian Science and Mathematics School in Adelaide has come under fire after it was revealed the school’s ‘rainbow club’ – which aims to spread gender diversity awareness – planned to host a casual clothes day where students were encouraged to “express their gender,” according to School principal Jayne Heath.Mr Bond said the planned event at the school understandably “raised the interests” of parents who wrote to The Advertiser to express their concerns.“They complained that these kids were apparently being told about gender fluidity, they were being told to question their gender identity; to work out what their gender identity was,” he said.“There’s no suggestion this was driven by the teachers, but clearly it was endorsed by the school.”41,214 views•May 16, 2021Sky News Australia1.59M subscribers