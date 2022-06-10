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The Food & Fuel Shortages Are Coming, Civil Unrest, U.E. Babbling Doomsday
Uneducated Economist
A surplus of inventory will be met with a massive shortage due to China manufacturing shutdown, BULLWHIP IN FULL EFFECT
https://www.freightwaves.com/news/us-…
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...