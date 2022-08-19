Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, August 19, 2022 - Eng Full Text.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





▫️Allied Forces offensive in Kharkov Region on August 14, 2022 have defeated units of 58th AFU Motorized Infantry Brigade near Udy. Under pressure of the Russian troops, the remnants of the formation escaped from their positions and abandoned the populated area. To stop panic and intimidate AFU personnel, nationalists of Kraken armed formation shot 100 servicemen of 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade who had abandoned their positions.





💥High-precision weapons used by the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit temporary deployment point of Azov nationalist formation near Nikolaevka and Aidar formation near Soledar in Donetsk People's Republic. The attacks have resulted in the destruction of more than 50 nationalists, as well as 12 units of military equipment.





💥High-precision strike near Dorozhnyanka, Zaporozhye Region, has hit a weapons and military equipment depot of 65th Mechanized Brigade. The attacks have resulted in the destruction of more than 15 units of military equipment.

As a result of concentrated attack on positions of 14th Mechanized Brigade nea Staryi Saltov in Kharkov Region, the enemy have suffered over 100 irrecoverable and medical losses.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️6 AFU command posts, including those of 115th Mechanized Brigade near Artemovsk in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 247 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit.





▫️4 depots of missile and artillery weapons and ammunition near Kurakhovo and Dachnoye in Donetsk People's Republic, Belaya Krinitsa in Kherson Region and Zaliman in Kharkov Region, and 1 US-made M777 howitzer near Primorskoye in Zaporozhye Region have been destroyed.





💥 As part of counter-battery warfare, 2 platoons of Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems near Vasyukovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Orekhov in Zaporozhye Region and 1 platoon of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery near Dzerzhinsk have been suppressed.





▫️2 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Mayaki and Soledar settlements, 2 platoons of Giatsint-B guns, and 3 platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near Kodema, Yakovlevka, Mar'inka in Donetsk People's Republic, Novoalexandrovka in Kherson Region and Dobroye in Nikolaev Region.





💥 Russian air defence means have shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Chervonyi Shakhtyor, Malye Prokhody, Kamenka, Dolgenkoye, Sukhaya Kamenka, Novoosinovo, Krakhmal'noye in Kharkov Region and Lyubomirovka in Nikolaev Region.





▫️1 Tochka-U ballistic missile near Yubileynoye, 12 shells of HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system near Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson Region, 2 shells of multiple-launch rocket system near Topol'skoye and Suligovka in Kharkov Region, and 2 US-made anti-radar missiles near Alchevsk and Stakhanov in Lugansk People's Republic have been intercepted.





📊 In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,770 unmanned aerial vehicles, 366 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,347 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 807 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,315 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,958 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.