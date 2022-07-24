Nord Stream Resumes Gas Flow From Russia to Europe

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07/21/2022 Reuters: Russia resumed pumping gas through its biggest pipeline Nord Stream to Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, easing Europe’s supply concerns amid an economic tit-for-tat with the Kremlin over its invasion in Ukraine