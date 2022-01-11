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3. The Wrath of God
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51 views • January 11, 2022
Romans 1:18-24 - What does Jesus Christ save us from? The Wrath of God! In this profound portion of scripture we learn about the God's character and His Holy hatred of sin. When you deny God and deny that He is the Creator, God Almighty will abandon you and hand you over to reap the consequences of your immoral desires. The fear of God is the beginning of wisdom.
Romans 1:18-24 - The Wrath of God - https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/romans for Notes
Romans 1:18-24 - The Wrath of God - https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/romans for Notes
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