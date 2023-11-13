Elephant Was Chained For 50 Years. What It Did When It Was Finally Released Will Break Your Heart!

Incredible Stories





Nov 13, 2023





A young elephant is captured in the jungle and spends the next fifty years under the cruelest conditions imaginable. Over time, he is sold from the railway industry to the logging industry. With his eyesight going and his joints hardly able to carry his weight, the elephant eventually ends up with a beggar on the streets of a city in southern India. Just when all hope was finally gone, something miraculous appeared on the horizon. Rescuers cut his chains, and Raju’s first reaction at the taste of freedom is completely unbelievable.





