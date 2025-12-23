WHO FOUNDED CHRISTIANITY?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The founder of Christianity lived during the 4th century. His 1st council produced a "creed" that most who follow it today need to awaken to how crooked it is, and caused the world to wander into darkness. Constantine's Creed goes into more details of the new "Roman religion" imposed by the emperor.