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Emotional Manipulation in the COVID-19 Vaccine Messaging
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61 views • March 29, 2022
A 4000 person study was done at Yale University in July 2020 called Covid-19 Vaccine Messaging. On the front page of the study published on the Clinical Trials site of the NIH National Library of Medicine, they tell us, in no uncertain terms, the particular emotional manipulation tactics they tested to see which were most effective in changing the way people think, feel and act regarding the injectables.
Some of the emotional manipulation tactics used were: personal freedom, economic freedom, self-interest, community interest, trust in science, and not bravery. We have heard all of these messages in the media, on social media and from public officials.
The study also very clearly states their primary and secondary outcome measures, the objectives of the study. They wanted to influence people's intention to take the injectables, their trust in the injectables, their willingness to persuade others to take the injectables, their fear of those who didn't take the injectables and their social judgment of those who didn't take the experimental injectables.
We can also observe how these same emotional manipulation tactics are found across the narrative, not just about the injectables but about compliance in general. They want compliance with whatever measures they impose, and now they have a playbook of the most effective emotional manipulation tactics for changing the way people think, feel and behave, which can be applied to the narrative of the next crisis and the next one...
Here's the link to the study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703
Clip from Grand Jury Day #4: Injections & Psychological Warfare
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Meredith Miller
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-4-online:4?r=BPt5FgP6xhAYotdQc7i7optLaP51DLfh
Some of the emotional manipulation tactics used were: personal freedom, economic freedom, self-interest, community interest, trust in science, and not bravery. We have heard all of these messages in the media, on social media and from public officials.
The study also very clearly states their primary and secondary outcome measures, the objectives of the study. They wanted to influence people's intention to take the injectables, their trust in the injectables, their willingness to persuade others to take the injectables, their fear of those who didn't take the injectables and their social judgment of those who didn't take the experimental injectables.
We can also observe how these same emotional manipulation tactics are found across the narrative, not just about the injectables but about compliance in general. They want compliance with whatever measures they impose, and now they have a playbook of the most effective emotional manipulation tactics for changing the way people think, feel and behave, which can be applied to the narrative of the next crisis and the next one...
Here's the link to the study: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703
Clip from Grand Jury Day #4: Injections & Psychological Warfare
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Meredith Miller
https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Grand-Jury-Day-4-online:4?r=BPt5FgP6xhAYotdQc7i7optLaP51DLfh
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