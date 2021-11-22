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Why Would Black Lives Matter Loot + Riot Over White People Killing Each Other??
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130 views • November 22, 2021
Black Lives Matter #BLM and Antifa are threatening nationwide #riots over the outcome of the Kyle #Rittenhouse trial. What I don't understand, is white black lives matter which used to get involved with white people killing each other. If white people were the devil, wouldn't date merrily allow them to continue doing so?
Would it not be better to concentrate on the black youths killed nightly in the inner cities of America, or is black on black crime not actionable?
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Would it not be better to concentrate on the black youths killed nightly in the inner cities of America, or is black on black crime not actionable?
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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