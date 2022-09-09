Episode 9 of The Jim Gale Show: Building a Pocket of Light with Roman Zarudyanskiy

In episode 9, co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt interview Roman “Rome” Zarudyanskiy, a freedom warrior and healer, who shares the journey of his early trauma-based life to becoming the mentor he now is to high achieving athletes, entrepreneurs, business people and others.

Many of these successful people are “broken” inside, driven by emotional wounds, much like Rome was, wanting to show people they are good enough. Rome was exposed to violence and drugs at a young age, and later had a spiritual experience that woke him up.

Using a combination of NLP (Neuro-linguistic programming), hypnosis, breathwork, plant medicine, and other tools, he helps clients one-on-one and through retreats heal reactivity. Or, as he says, he helps them “take back their castle” and become empowered by not underreacting or overreacting.

