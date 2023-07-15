Create New Account
🚨 BREAKING !! MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS REPORTED AT DOW CHEMICAL PLANT IN PLAQUEMINE, LOUISIANA
Alex Hammer
Published 19 hours ago

📌PLAQUEMINE | LOUISIANA


Emergency officials are on the scene of multiple explosions in Iberville Parish. It appears to be near the area of the Dow Chemical Plant, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.


A shelter-in-place has been issued within a half a mile radius for caution.


99percent

