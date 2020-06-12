Fashion Factories Undercover - abuse of children, caged workers for 14 hours shifts

MIRRORED from Real Stories



Beyond the crumbling walls of sweatshops we find out the true cost of fashion. It’s April 23rd 2013, a busy commercial building in Dhaka, Bangladesh towers over thousands of workers, many of them children. As they toil away in a cramped sweatshop the force of the eight-storey building collapses on to them, killing more than a 1,000 people and permanently disfiguring a further 2,500. It emerges that this building had been condemned and not fit for purpose, yet many workers were caged for 14-hours a day with no escape.This was not just an unfortunate circumstance but one that could easily have been prevented.



Through first-hand eyewitness accounts we will investigate the cause of the collapse and reveal how major international brands have ignored the warnings by continuing to use these unsafe buildings and put profit ahead of safety.