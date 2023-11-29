Create New Account
#145-Gender Transformation; the Untold Realities-Discussion
What is behind the push to indoctrinate young public school children to reject their biological sex?
What can we do about this indoctrination?
What is the role of the church in this problem?

See the movie here:  https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/gender-transformation-5280005

transgenderismchurchespublic schoolsfamily federation for world peace and unificationgender transformation movieunification movement

