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RFK Assassination Secret! CIA Confessions Aerospace Agents And The UFO File! : Dark Journalist
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106 views • December 14, 2020
Revelations concerning the Hughes Corporation and its involvement in the assassination of Robert Kennedy, who was favoured to win the 1968 presidential race.

RFK Assassination Secret Revealed: X-Protect!
Confessions, Revelations, Aerospace Assassins and The UFO File!
Exciting preview excerpt of a new breakthrough documentary from Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt that uncovers startling information about an unknown group of Aerospace Agents called X-Protect connected to the Central Intelligence Agency that have manipulated geopolitical events of the last 70 years. Amazing new information on the role of the Howard Hughes Organization in the RFK assassination.

**** Featuring testimony from Hughes insider John Meier, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Coroner Thomas Naguchi and rare audio from the late CIA MKULTRA Hypno-programmer William Bryan!

MKULTRA Assassins X-Protect
Dark Journalist reveals information from a top aide to Howard Hughes named John Meier that CIA operative Bob Maheu confessed to arranging the assassination using Skunkworks CIA contractor Thane Eugene Cesar who had just been hired for security and was working at the Ambassador Hotel on the tragic night in June 1968! The missing pieces of history reveal the primary motivation behind these events was to keep Deep State political control and secure the wall of secrecy in place around the enigmatic aerospace X-Technology.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mrZPeI07f70
DarkJournalist
Keywords
ciasirhan sirhan1968rfk assasinationhughes corporationdaniel lisztjohn meierbob maheuthane eugene cesarambassador hotel
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