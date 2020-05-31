Ancient Sumerian Tablets | Documentary Boxset | The 'watchers' world's biggest secret decoded

From ancient texts, myths and legends, the true identity of the “Shining Ones” is considered to be one of the greatest secrets ever kept from humanity. Examinations of sacred ancient texts reveal this amazing race of beings created mankind and walked among humans and were of great importance to ancient civilizations world-wide. The Shining Ones have appeared in many myths and cultures by different names and descriptions always as gods or Creation forces of light.



The Shining Ones who have remained powerful groups which experienced the enlightenment of these beings. In Sumeria, is the Egregore or Watchers and many other epithets which were given to them. From all of these then we can conclude that they also were the Shining Ones.