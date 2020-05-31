Ancient Sumerian Tablets | Documentary Boxset | The 'watchers' world's biggest secret decoded

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The Shining Ones who have remained powerful groups which experienced the enlightenment of these beings. In Sumeria, is the Egregore or Watchers and many other epithets which were given to them. From all of these then we can conclude that they also were the Shining Ones.