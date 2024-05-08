Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 6-7
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«In the village of Berezovka, Borisov district, several kamikaze drones of the AFU attacked two Gazelles that were taking employees of a company to work. Seven people were killed, over 40 are in hospital»
