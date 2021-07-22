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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0063 - MacKenzie Speth Lueck - Report on the crime & arrest
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10 views • July 22, 2021
MacKenzie met Ajayi, who’s originally from Nigeria and had a green card, on a website called “Seeking Arrangements”, which connects “sugar daddies” and “sugar babies”. After she arrived at his home, Ajayi tied her hands behind her head with zip ties before attempting to strangle her with his hands. He then used a belt to strangle her until she stopped moving, before repeatedly striking her head, leaving a 5 cm hole in her skull. He then buried her body in his backyard, before digging it up and burning it the next day and burying it again. After police showed up at his house, he dug up her body and buried it in a shallow grave in Logan Canyon.
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