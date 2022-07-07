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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-it-is-christmas-in-july/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD spoke that there will be a major release of fresh new spiritual gifts in July 2022 as He brings a new revelation into numbers, dates, times and seasons."