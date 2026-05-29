They Said B-52s Were Unstoppable - Vietnam Proved Them Wrong

Description and video from Lego_AI_X

The untold story of the "Dien Bien Phu in the Air" 1972: How SAM-2 missiles took down the "invincible" B-52 bombers over Hanoi. 🇻🇳💥 Recreated in stunning LEGO animation by Lego AI X.

Main Content: In December 1972, the world witnessed one of the most intense aerial battles in history. For 12 days and nights, the sky over Hanoi was filled with fire and smoke. In this video, Lego AI X brings to life the dramatic confrontation between the US Air Force's B-52 Stratofortress and North Vietnam's air defense.

Witness the tactical genius, the bravery, and the historical turning point that led to the Paris Peace Accords, all through the unique lens of LEGO AI animation.

What you will see in this video:

The deployment of the legendary SAM-2 missile system.

The sheer scale of the B-52 "Superfortress" in LEGO form.

The resilience of Hanoi during the 12-day Christmas bombing campaign.