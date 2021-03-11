© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We're only Q-Man! ~ A #MusicalMeme
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • March 11, 2021
If you like my videos, you can buy me a Coffee here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rawqboswin
@RAWQBoswin and @EyeDropMedia proudly present:
Qman
Maybe they’re foolish, Maybe they’re blind
Thinking we couldn’t do this, but the Deepstate is dying
And the media’s screws us, so Baby we’re prying
Cuz we’re only Q, man! Not Cabal,
We’re only Q man! Watchin’em fall,
They’ll put their blame on me!
They’ll put their blame on me!
Take a look at the media. And what do you see?
Do you eat what they feed ya, to keep you deceived?
In what you believe?
Cuz we’re only Q men! We have it all,
We’re only Q men! Let the Hammer fall,
Ain’t no Conspiracy,
They’ll put the blame on me!
Swamp People got the real problems
Swamp People out of luck.
Swamp Creatures thinkin’ THEY can stall us
But God’s watching above!
Cuz We’re only Q men, We opened the door
We’re only Q men if you wanna know more
Have a chat with me!
The truth will set you free!
Cuz we’re only Q man! Making it RAIN,
We’re only Q man!, Bringing the PAIN…
Put the blame on me.
Ain’t no Conspiracy
'Cause I'm no prophet or messiah
I’m just another Midnight Rider!
Cuz we’re only Q, man! We’re havin’ a ball,
We’re only Q, man! Catching’em all,
Ain’t no Conspiracy,
They’ll put the blame on me!
We’re only Q, man, Trusting the Plan
We’re are the women, children and men
Don’t you know we’re the key?
Now, we the people, we can see
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rawqboswin
@RAWQBoswin and @EyeDropMedia proudly present:
Qman
Maybe they’re foolish, Maybe they’re blind
Thinking we couldn’t do this, but the Deepstate is dying
And the media’s screws us, so Baby we’re prying
Cuz we’re only Q, man! Not Cabal,
We’re only Q man! Watchin’em fall,
They’ll put their blame on me!
They’ll put their blame on me!
Take a look at the media. And what do you see?
Do you eat what they feed ya, to keep you deceived?
In what you believe?
Cuz we’re only Q men! We have it all,
We’re only Q men! Let the Hammer fall,
Ain’t no Conspiracy,
They’ll put the blame on me!
Swamp People got the real problems
Swamp People out of luck.
Swamp Creatures thinkin’ THEY can stall us
But God’s watching above!
Cuz We’re only Q men, We opened the door
We’re only Q men if you wanna know more
Have a chat with me!
The truth will set you free!
Cuz we’re only Q man! Making it RAIN,
We’re only Q man!, Bringing the PAIN…
Put the blame on me.
Ain’t no Conspiracy
'Cause I'm no prophet or messiah
I’m just another Midnight Rider!
Cuz we’re only Q, man! We’re havin’ a ball,
We’re only Q, man! Catching’em all,
Ain’t no Conspiracy,
They’ll put the blame on me!
We’re only Q, man, Trusting the Plan
We’re are the women, children and men
Don’t you know we’re the key?
Now, we the people, we can see
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.