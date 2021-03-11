We're only Q-Man! ~ A #MusicalMeme

If you like my videos, you can buy me a Coffee here:@RAWQBoswin and @EyeDropMedia proudly present:QmanMaybe they’re foolish, Maybe they’re blindThinking we couldn’t do this, but the Deepstate is dyingAnd the media’s screws us, so Baby we’re pryingCuz we’re only Q, man! Not Cabal,We’re only Q man! Watchin’em fall,They’ll put their blame on me!They’ll put their blame on me!Take a look at the media. And what do you see?Do you eat what they feed ya, to keep you deceived?In what you believe?Cuz we’re only Q men! We have it all,We’re only Q men! Let the Hammer fall,Ain’t no Conspiracy,They’ll put the blame on me!Swamp People got the real problemsSwamp People out of luck.Swamp Creatures thinkin’ THEY can stall usBut God’s watching above!Cuz We’re only Q men, We opened the doorWe’re only Q men if you wanna know moreHave a chat with me!The truth will set you free!Cuz we’re only Q man! Making it RAIN,We’re only Q man!, Bringing the PAIN…Put the blame on me.Ain’t no Conspiracy'Cause I'm no prophet or messiahI’m just another Midnight Rider!Cuz we’re only Q, man! We’re havin’ a ball,We’re only Q, man! Catching’em all,Ain’t no Conspiracy,They’ll put the blame on me!We’re only Q, man, Trusting the PlanWe’re are the women, children and menDon’t you know we’re the key?Now, we the people, we can see