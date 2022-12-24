ON THE EVE OF A CASHLESS SOCIETY

Here’s the the latest video by Greg Reese, about the looming central bank digital currency or CBDC, which is the reason for all of the insanity that we see worldwide.

Between the Death Shot and the Pentagon running PSYOPs on Twitter, which was just confirmed and CENTCOM’s development of Scytl software, https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-big-lie-revealed/ which is used in 80% of the world’s elections, plus the Omnibus Bill, which just passed under the protest of a great majority of Americans, it is clear that a massive element inside every agency and branch of the US Government is not only at war with its own citizens but with all of the citizens of the world.

They are killing us and they are railroading us into the the Central Bank Digital Currency Zero Carbon Social Credit Slave System – and THAT is what all of this is about.

The Death Shot, https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/excerpts-from-live-webcast-of-lara-logan-sasha-latypova-on-dod-ownership-of-vaxx/ the controlled demolition of all of the world’s economies are ALL about that: imploding all existing structures and “Building Back Better” with this Orwellian programmable money scheme that Aaron Russo talked about back in 2009, https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/reflections-and-warnings-final-interview-with-aaron-russo/ where they can “turn off your chip”.



