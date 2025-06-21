Joe Lonsdale, Palantir, says he's ready to 'invest in Iran'

Joe Lonsdale, Palantir co-founder, says he's ready to "invest in Iran."

The AI That Triggered a War: How Palantir and the IAEA Fueled Israel’s Strike on Iran

A UN agency meant to prevent war may have just helped start one.

Our latest investigation reveals how Palantir’s Mosaic, a CIA-linked AI platform, guided IAEA reports that justified Israel’s June 12 strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. Built for the battlefield, Mosaic wasn’t designed for diplomacy—but it now steers global nuclear oversight.

Leaked documents suggest the IAEA shared Mosaic data with Israel. Iran calls it a cover for aggression. The IAEA says it had “no proof of a weapons program.” So why is there a war?

Blackwater Founder Erik Prince:

“This is not our fight. Not our party. If the Israelis want to take out this Iranian site they can use their Air Force or rent planes from any country nearby. They are trying to coerce us in. That’s what this is about, and I’m resolute about it.”

