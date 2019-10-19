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Ep. 29 - The Truth About Vaping
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129 views • October 19, 2019
I recently watched a John Stossel report on Reason TV that caught my attention. It was essentially a defense of the e-cigarette industry. Prior to seeing that report, my general perception of e-cigarettes and vaping was negative. It wasn’t based on anything tangible, just a compilation of whatever news coverage I had consumed up to that point.
With Stossel’s gentle prodding, I read up on e-cigarettes and I started seeing some recurring themes that we often discuss on the Truth Quest Podcast – namely unconstitutional federal government involvement in the free markets and media bias. I had to get to the bottom of the smear campaign against e-cigarettes and vaping. Tune in to see what I found.
With Stossel’s gentle prodding, I read up on e-cigarettes and I started seeing some recurring themes that we often discuss on the Truth Quest Podcast – namely unconstitutional federal government involvement in the free markets and media bias. I had to get to the bottom of the smear campaign against e-cigarettes and vaping. Tune in to see what I found.
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