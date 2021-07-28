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The new COVID squeeze play, hustle, con
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120 views • July 28, 2021
The new COVID squeeze play, hustle, con; it’s a variation on the old one, all dressed up with nowhere to go—except fascist tyranny
Question: How dangerous is the Delta Variant?
Answer: There is no Delta Variant. Because there is no original SARS-CoV-2 virus.
https://nomorefakenews.com/
Question: How dangerous is the Delta Variant?
Answer: There is no Delta Variant. Because there is no original SARS-CoV-2 virus.
https://nomorefakenews.com/
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