Prophecy Update: How Judgment Day Is Coming

Pastor JD Farag states that the field of biotechnology is progressing at such unprecedented speed that we can now see how it all fits in with Bible prophecy. By that I mean the biotechnology of today is fulfilling specific prophecies in the Bible concerning these last days, this very last hour, which we are in. The biotechnology that is described is here now. Mirrored