The Israel Defense Forces release new footage of Airstrikes in the Gaza Strip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The Israel Defense Forces release new footage of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

Attacks are reported on bank branches used by Hamas, weapons warehouses and command posts of Palestinian groups. It was also announced that an aircraft detection system used by Hamas had been destroyed.

