You WILL only trust AI, eat bugs and DIE -WEF

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The first main part of this film is clips taken from The Alex Jones show 3. feb. 2023 with Mike Adams but first a news report by "Bowne Report" called "Did The NWO Use HAARP To Punish Turkey?"
EAT MORE BUGS EXCLUSIVE: Natural News releases high-magnification cricket snacks, cricket flour and whole cricket microscopy photos from the lab
https://citizens.news/696519.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-02-02-exclusive-natural-news-releases-high-magnification-cricket-snacks-flour-microscopy-photos.html
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