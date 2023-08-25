🧐 First marker 11.3

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Have we reached the 1st marker? Nothing can stop what is coming. Let's Go.
Just a little switch to a gold backed currency and a re-vamping of the global financial network.
A few bad guys are being removed and the soil is being tilled for planting seeds for a new world to be created.
Until we unite on moving forward........... not much at all is happening.
https://rumble.com/v33p0mu--not-much-happening.html 😊
Save The Children .... that is where the movement started and we have come full circle.
💥 https://rumble.com/v2u0nc6--full-circle.html💥
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbJI7Oih1ieUobII 🍺
💥💥💥Taking Back RADIO 💥💥💥
1 - https://rumble.com/v259xg0--lots-we-can-do.html 💥
2 - https://rumble.com/velf8t-video-3-of-4-patriots-control-the-narrative-radio.html💥
🙏 Awakening to YOUR Warrior Spirit
👉 https://rumble.com/v1ki0p1--awaken-to-your-warrior-spirit.html
⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour Of God
👉 https://rumble.com/vx5iuh--armour-of-god.html
⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration
👉 https://rumble.com/v11h1ev-energy-frequency-and-vibration.html
⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.
👉 https://rumble.com/v140hl7-armour-of-god-series-final-7-of-7.html
🙏
🟢 Derek Johnson Document Download www.thedocuments.info
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://gab.com/groups/64573 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker' - https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 🗡
✔ Telegram Thrivalism & The Twisted Light Worker - https://t.me/Thrivalism 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
Also Find me on Rumble, Brighteon, Bitchute and UGEtube. Search for "Twisted Light Worker."
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓪 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://buy.stripe.com/4gwbJI7Oih1ieUobII🍺