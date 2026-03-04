💥🇮🇱 Explosions in Jerusalem District.

"We are always ready," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said, answering the question of whether Russia plans to increase oil supplies to China and India amid the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

"Our oil is in demand. If they want to buy, we will sell," he added

Yesterday Novak already commented on the situation with India's purchases of Russian oil, which, according to the US administration, India had previously promised to reduce.

"We see statements from Indian politicians that there is again an increased interest in India in our oil, for processing under the current conditions," he said in an interview with "First Channel".

A Russian gas tanker has been attacked in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport.

An attack on a Russian gas tanker was carried out from the coast of Libya by unmanned Ukrainian boats, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport.

All 30 crew members of the gas tanker attacked in the Mediterranean Sea are Russian citizens, they have been rescued, reports the Ministry of Transport.