Big Problem for NATO! Russian S-70 Okhotnik drone spotted with MiG-29 After First Combat Debut?

NATO Should Fear ! Russian S-70 Okhotnik drone spotted with MiG-29 After First Combat Debut in ukraine, The S-70 Okhotnik drone is a major challenge for Ukrainians due to Western radar and air defense systems’ difficulty in dealing with stealth targets. The S-70 Okhotnik drone is unique. It can infiltrate fortified enemy airspace, launch solo attacks, or provide necessary targeting information to a supporting Su-57 fighter or missile battery. When teamed with a Su-57 fighter, the Okhotnik becomes more powerful, potentially surpassing cruise missiles in striking deep enemy targets.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.