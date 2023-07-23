Big Problem for NATO! Russian S-70 Okhotnik drone spotted with MiG-29 After First Combat Debut?

NATO Should Fear ! Russian S-70 Okhotnik drone spotted with MiG-29 After First Combat Debut in ukraine, The S-70 Okhotnik drone is a major challenge for Ukrainians due to Western radar and air defense systems’ difficulty in dealing with stealth targets. The S-70 Okhotnik drone is unique. It can infiltrate fortified enemy airspace, launch solo attacks, or provide necessary targeting information to a supporting Su-57 fighter or missile battery. When teamed with a Su-57 fighter, the Okhotnik becomes more powerful, potentially surpassing cruise missiles in striking deep enemy targets.

