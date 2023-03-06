Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MUSLIM OBAMA EXPOSED!
116 views
channel image
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published a day ago |

OBAMA AKA BERRY SATERO SHOULD HAVE BEEN ARRESTED FOR CRIMES AGAINST DECADES AGO. THIS CLOSED HOMOSEXUAL MARRIED TO A WOMAN NAMED MIKE AS THE MURDERED JOAN RIVERS EXPOSED. HAS HAD COUNTLESS PEOPLE MURDERED JUST LIKE THE TREASONOUS BILL & HILLARY CLINTON. BARRAK'S PERSONAL FILE IS STILL SEALED UNDER NATIONAL SECURITY. SOME PEOPLE THINK HE WAS CRETED IN A TEST TUBE LAB AND HAS ALIEN DNA.  BY THE WAY, HIS BRITH CERTIFICATE WAS A FRAUD AND THE WOMAN IN HAWAII EXPOSED IT WAS MURDERED. PLEASE SEND THIS IMPORTANT VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW...

Keywords
obamapoliticstreasonmilitarycommunismsocialismreligiongovernmentsatanismhomosexuality

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket