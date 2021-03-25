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ESPAGNE | Membre de la police nationale espagnole, Sonia Vescovacci, s'adresse aux forces de l'ordre françaises
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70 views • March 25, 2021
Membre de la police nationale espagnole, Sonia Vescovacci, 41 ans, s'adresse aux forces de l'ordre françaises.
Vidéo trouvée sur GAB
#Résistance
Source vidéo :
https://rumble.com/vf03lb-gendarmes-franceces.html
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Vidéo trouvée sur GAB
#Résistance
Source vidéo :
https://rumble.com/vf03lb-gendarmes-franceces.html
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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