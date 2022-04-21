Things Are Bad Now, But You Aint Seen Nothing Yet 04/21/2022

We can say that a "Perfect Storm" is brewing. This inflation of Gas and food is man made, self-inflicted. During this lockdown in China, which is the largest container port in the world, is being closed, consequently, freight is piling up. We also take a look at how a global scramble for agricultural commodities has steadily pushed prices up for all exports.0:00 Things are Bad00:26 Snake Venom01:15 China’s Port are Shut Down05:22 Grocery Prices up 30%09:47 Export Restrictions11:32 Azure HQ Destroyed by Fire12:24 Democrats to Ban all Conservatives from Social Media14:19 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112