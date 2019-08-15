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Heal From Lyme Disease Naturally (5 Ways)
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431 views • August 15, 2019
Dr. Jay Davidson and I discuss how you can treat lyme disease naturally. It is possible to heal from chronic disease. Often there is more going on beyond the disease that is preventing our immune system from getting rid of it. And there are many things that are protecting the bacteria causing lyme disease.
You'll also learn about the link between parasites and lyme. We'll discuss detoxification, drainage and heavy metals.
And finally, you'll learn what aspects of our environment can be fueling any chronic disease.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
You'll also learn about the link between parasites and lyme. We'll discuss detoxification, drainage and heavy metals.
And finally, you'll learn what aspects of our environment can be fueling any chronic disease.
Become your own health expert by subscribing to my YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwbrSKPyqtgolrRKcrfjRFQ?
Learn More Powerful Natural Health Solutions: https://www.naturalhealth365.com/
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