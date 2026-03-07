⚡️Dubai International Airport - Iranian drone hit.

⚡️Dubai International Airport suspended its operations, confirmed by the press service of the emirate's government.

The cancellation of around 14,000 scheduled flights from major airports in 10 countries since February 28th. During these days, 94% of flights from Hamad Airport in Qatar were cancelled, 90% of flights from Ben Gurion Airport, and 85% of flights from Dubai Airport.

⚡️In the morning, the Iranian Armed Forces struck another oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz after it ignored all warnings - IRGC