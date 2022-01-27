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FRIGHTENING UK DATA: What have they done to our Immune Systems?
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1536 views • January 27, 2022
COVID vaccinations are proven a complete failure.
This video examines the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccinations.
The data used is taken from official UK sources and the most disturbing observation is the undeniable evidence that high COVID vaccination rates have not prevented the spread of the virus, but appear to be contributing to its prolferation.
FACT: COVID vaccinated are more likely to become COVID cases.
The data also completely debunks the notion that Vaccine Passports are a way to stop the spread of COVID-19
This video examines the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccinations.
The data used is taken from official UK sources and the most disturbing observation is the undeniable evidence that high COVID vaccination rates have not prevented the spread of the virus, but appear to be contributing to its prolferation.
FACT: COVID vaccinated are more likely to become COVID cases.
The data also completely debunks the notion that Vaccine Passports are a way to stop the spread of COVID-19
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