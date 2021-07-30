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5G 송신탑이 고장나서 수리하려고 기판을 꺼내니 COV-19 로고 각인!!The 5G tower failed and I pulled out the board to repair it and it was cov-19 logo and printed!!
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759 views • July 30, 2021
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