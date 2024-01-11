Tonights talk survival 1/10/24:

Woman stops a charging bear with a .22 . Time Release Death Injections, vaxxed doing funny things. Fishing, hand lines, hiking fishing poles, making a fishing pole. Traps and snares. Update on my eye care. White Pine best for tea. Dissident7.com.....God Bless you.
